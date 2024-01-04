COTTONPORT, La. (WNTZ) – On the evening of December 27, 2023, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office received information that the escapee, 20-year-old Joseph T. Ewing, was located at 256 St. John Street, Cottonport, La. We were quickly able to verify that information. Deputies, detectives, and local law enforcement agencies from across the Parish converged on the area and set up a perimeter around the residence.

APSO requested the assistance of the Louisiana State Police (LSP) SWAT and Negotiators. Shortly after LSP arrived on the scene and began operations. After Ewing refused to communicate with LSP Negotiators, they completed a search of the residence. Ewing was found armed with firearms in the attic by the LSP SWAT Team. Ewing was taken into custody without incident. Ewing was arrested by APSO and subsequently booked into the APSO DC-1 Jail facility. The investigation is still ongoing.

Sheriff David L. Dauzat would like to thank the public for their help, and the Louisiana State Police, Marksville PD, Hessmer PD, Mansura PD, Moreauville PD, Cottonport PD, Plaucheville PD, and Evergreen PD for working together with us to apprehend this offender, and safely take him back into custody.

Subsequent Arrests

On December 27, 2023, the following people were arrested for assisting escapee Joseph Ewing by committing the offenses of Accessory after the fact and principal to Simple Escape:

35-year-old Recardo Lewis of Cottonport, La. 52-year-old Henry Miles of Cottonport, La. 19-year-old Rebecca Ewing of Cottonport, La.

On December 28, 2023, Joseph Ewing was arrested for the following offenses he committed on December 26, 2023, while he was a wanted fugitive (escapee):

Criminal Trespass Theft (Felony) Simple Burglary (Felony)

Ewing’s bond was set at $840,000.00 for the offenses of Aggravated Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property, Criminal Trespass, Contempt – Failure to Appear, Contempt – Failure to Appear, Theft, Simple Burglary, Escape, Battery of a Correctional Officer, Criminal Trespass, Theft, and Simple Burglary. Ewing is still in custody at this time.

More charges are expected on Ewing by the Marksville Police Department for another theft/burglary committed on or about December 25, 2023, shortly after Ewing’s escape.