Coroner identifies 6-year-old who died after being hit by a pickup truck

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) A child killed on a major highway in north Shreveport Saturday, February 29, 2020, has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

Just after 7 p.m. Saturday, 6-year-old Ariana Petteway was struck and mortally injured by a passing vehicle in the 4700 block of North Market Street, near North Lakewood Drive.

According to Shreveport Police, the child was in the parking lot of Shell Gas Station on North Market street when she attempted to cross the highway to get to her caretakers and was struck by an oncoming Dodge pick-up truck.

She was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where she died at 7:35 p.m.

An autopsy was scheduled at Ochsner.