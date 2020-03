The new numbers are in from the Louisiana Department of Health about the cases of coronavirus in the state.

There are now 8 reported deaths in the state with the latest occurring in St. James Parish.

17 parishes are reporting at least one case of the coronavirus.

Ascension Parish now has 2 cases of the coronavirus, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The State Lab has run 805 tests as of 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 19.