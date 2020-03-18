Coronavirus patient overflow plan set-up at Chicot State Park

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Chicot State Park will become home to quarantined coronavirus patients in the area, according to the Evangeline Parish director of the emergency preparedness and homeland security.

Liz Hill said those who will be quarantined at the park will come from Regions 4,5 and 6, which is Troop I, Troop D and Troop E areas. (Lafayette, Lake Charles, Alexandria).

“This was not a parish decision, nor was it decided upon by Senator Heather Cloud or Representative Rhonda Butler,” Hill said. “This was a state decision on a state park to assist sick people in and around our area.”

The park, located at 3469 Chicot Park Road in Ville Platte, has been commissioned by the federal government for takeover.