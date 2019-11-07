Consumer Alert: AG’s office warns of several child product recalls

BATON ROUGE, LA – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is encouraging consumers to be mindful of several child products that have recently been recalled.

“In order to help ensure the well-being of all Louisiana children, I urge parents and guardians to take a brief moment to learn about these recalled products,” said Landry. “I would do anything to ensure the safety of my child; and as your Attorney General, I am committed to doing whatever I can to protect all of our State’s children.”

The following are recalled products:

  • Children’s Pajama Pants by Just Love Fashion
  • Forky 11” Plush Toy by Disney
  • Girl’s Pajama Sets by The Company Store
  • Children’s Security Blankets by Swaddle Bee
  • Infant Steps Bouncers by Stokke
  • Wooden Grasping Toys by Lidl
  • Kickster Bikes by Trek
  • Children’s Pajamas by H&M
  • Infant Head and Neck Support Accessories by The Boppy Company
  • Trampolines by Super Jumper
  • Sock and Wrist Rattle Sets by London Bridge
  • Children’s Pajamas by SAMpark
  • Kids Water Bottles by Contigo
  • Inclined Sleepers by Dorel Juvenile Group USA
  • Handmade Knit Dolls by The Beaufort Bonnet Company
  • Children’s Loungewear by Ragdoll & Rockets
  • Children’s Chairs and Stools by RH
  • Connecting Bath Toys by Pearhead UbbiC
  • hildren’s Bunk Beds by Walker Edison Furniture

For more information on these products and consumer remedies for them, view the Fall 2019 Safety Box at www.AGJeffLandry.com/safetybox and watch the video below:

