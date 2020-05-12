Congressman Abraham pens letter to Elon Musk, urging him to move Tesla HQ to Northern Louisiana

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Louisiana Congressman Ralph Abraham has reached out to Tesla CEO Elon Musk in an effort to promote Northern Louisiana as a possible location for Tesla headquarters.
In a letter sent to Musk, Rep. Abraham states that Northern Louisiana is the logical place to move Tesla by highlighting our skilled workforce, the I-20 Tech Corridor, and Louisiana’s affordable quality of life as reasons the fit would be perfect.
Rep. Abraham stated in part that “the benefits that Tesla and Louisiana could offer each other are countless, and I cannot think of a better place for Tesla to relocate.”
Continue reading for the full letter.
