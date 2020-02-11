Coast Guard searching for person near Bayou Sorrel, body pulled from water overnight

UPDATE:

The Coast Guard says a report came in about a vessel accident around 10 p.m. on Monday, February 10.

According to the Coast Guard, “a 14-foot skiff carrying four crewmembers from the ITV Melvin L. King struck a towing vessel and all four people entered the water at mile marker 41.”

Two of the four people were located “on the bank of Port Allen Route,” according to the Coast Guard.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office was able to pull a body from the water on Monday night.

The search for the missing crew member continues near Belle River.

The Port Allen Route remains closed between mile marker 41 to mile Marker 55.

The cause of this tugboat accident is still under investigation.

ORIGINAL:

BELLE RIVER, LA. (WVLA/WGMB) – The Coast Guard confirms a search is currently ongoing for one person near Bayou Sorrel.

The search started at 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning.







Photos courtesy of Kourtney Williams

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office recovered one body from the water overnight, according to the Coast Guard.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi says an incident occurred “last night where a tugboat carrying four people was struck by another tugboat near Jack Miller’s Landing.”

The tugboat crash forced four individuals to be thrown into the water.

Two people were able to swim to safety and one body was pulled from the water before the search was called off, according to Sheriff Stassi.

The Coast Guard is still searching for the second boater at this time.

