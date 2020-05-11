Coast Guard looking for missing commercial fisherman

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRProud) — The Coast Guard is actively searching for a 52-year-old man who went missing around 3 a.m. on Monday, May 11.

The water search is centered around Marsh Island, Louisiana.

According to the Coast Guard, “Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at about 3 a.m. that a 52-year-old male was missing from the crew of commercial fishing vessel Guiding Light 3, approximately 18 nautical miles south of Marsh Island, Louisiana.”

The presumption by the Coast Guard is that the missing man fell overboard.

These units are taking part in the search: