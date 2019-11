The Coast Guard and local agencies are searching for a person in the water near Empire after watch standers at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report of a sunken vessel around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

The missing person is Mark Matherne of Slidell.

Matherne’s boat was found sunk in the area of Shell Island Bay.

If anyone has information, contact the Sector New Orleans command center at (504) 365-2544.