CLTCC Student Leaders Gain Political Experience at College Convention

The event, which attracts students from across the country, was hosted by the Center for Civic Engagement at New England College. The College Convention is held every four years to coincide with the New Hampshire “First in the Nation Presidential Primary.”

Attending the conference from CLTCC are SGA Executive President and LCTCS Student Board Supervisor Shanco Williams and Doris Valencia, SGA Executive Secretary/Treasurer. “CLTCC is very proud of our student government officers experiencing first-hand the election process alongside students from across Louisiana and the United States,” said Jimmy Sawtelle, Chancellor of CLTCC.

The convention program included visits from presidential candidates and campaign staff, members of the media and political experts. It also featured a full agenda of educational sessions, an exhibit hall, conventioneering, ranked voting ballot and social events