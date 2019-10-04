CLIP applications being accepted

Applications are being accepted for the Central Louisiana Instructional Partnership, a paid teacher residency program that develops middle school math and science teachers for high-needs schools in Central Louisiana. The deadline to apply for the CLIP cohort slated to begin in summer 2020 is March 30.

Applicants selected for the CLIP residency program will complete a 15-month accelerated graduate program of study culminating in a Master of Arts in Teaching degree from Northwestern State University and a professional teaching certification. CLIP residents receive full tuition and an additional $36,000 stipend during their residency. Residents agree to teach in a Central Louisiana school for at least three years after they graduate.

The first group of 11 CLIP residents began its work in June. CLIP Field Coordinator Jennifer Cowley said now is the best time for potential candidates to begin the application process for the second cohort, which will start its graduate work next summer.

To qualify, applicants must have earned an undergraduate degree, must not have a teacher certification, and must meet Northwestern State University’s Master of Teaching graduate school requirements. To apply, interested persons should complete and submit the CLIP application, release form, essay and a current resume. Applications should also be made to NSU’s graduate school. Application forms and more details can be found at www.theorchardfoundation.org/clip. Complete CLIP program requirements will be reviewed during the applicant interview process.

While completing their graduate coursework, residents will be immersed in an academic year school-based residency in a high-needs school identified by the nine partner public school districts. CLIP residents will experience a variety of learning opportunities alongside a trained and experienced mentor teacher. Upon completion of the program, graduates will be placed in CLIP-participating schools and will receive two years of induction support with sustained coaching and professional development.

The Orchard Foundation, a nonprofit local education fund and the education arm of The Rapides Foundation, serves as the lead organization for CLIP. Project Partners include: the nine Central Louisiana School Districts of Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Vernon and Winn; NSU’s Gallaspy College of Education & Human Development and College of Business & Technology-Computer Information Systems; Urban Learning & Leadership Center; EvalWorks; and The Rapides Foundation.

CLIP is funded through a $4.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s Teacher Quality Partnership grant program.

For more information, contact Cowley at 318-767-3017.