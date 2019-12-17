Cleco working on restoration efforts in Rapides and Grant Parishes

PINEVILLE, La. – Dec. 17, 2019 (10 a.m.) – Following yesterday’s storms, Cleco had approximately 9,000 customers without power. Once conditions were safe yesterday, Cleco restored power to roughly 3,000 customers.

“Today we continue our restoration efforts with 200 line mechanics working to repair the damage to our system and 150 vegetation specialists working to remove debris,” said James Lass, general manager of distribution operations and emergency management. “Our initial reports indicate multiple broken poles and crossarms, as well as downed wire.”

Cleco reports approximately 6,300 customers in Rapides Parish and Grant Parish are without power.

For storm and restoration updates, follow Cleco on Facebook at @ClecoPower.

