WHAT: In support of the Rapides Parish School Board’s “Together Tuesdays” initiative, Cleco employees and mascot, Hot Spot, will be opening car doors, greeting students, giving high fives and more at Rugg Elementary School.





WHEN: Tuesday, Dec. 3 – 7:15 a.m. – 9 a.m.





WHO: Cleco and Rugg Elementary





WHERE: Rugg Elementary School – 1319 Bush Ave. Alexandria, La. 71301