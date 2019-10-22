Cleco to receive the 2019 Leaders In Philanthropy Corporate Award In November

LAFAYETTE, La – Cleco is the recipient of the 2019 Leaders In Philanthropy Award for a Corporation presented by Community Foundation of Acadiana (CFA) and sponsored by Hancock Whitney Bank.

Bill Fontenot, the president and CEO of Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC, will accept the award on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette.

Seats are $75 per person and $500 per table of eight. Reservations can be made online at www.cfacadiana.org/lip. The deadline to RSVP is October 30.

Cleco Holdings is an electric power company headquartered in Pineville, Louisiana. It operates a regulated electric utility company, Cleco Power, that serves approximately 290,000 retail customers in Louisiana.

Over Cleco’s 85-year history, it’s philanthropic giving was been in support of education, health and wellness, low income, and youth programming across its 48-parish service territory.

In Acadiana, Cleco has contributed nearly $1 million since 2015. In support of youth and education, Cleco assisted LSUE with a project to light the university’s soccer and football fields.

At South Louisiana Community College, Cleco offered students tuition assistance through its scholarship program.

In support of health and wellness, Cleco partnered with the Opelousas General Health System and the St. Landry Parish School Board to bring the first Well Smart School-Based Telemedicine Program to Arnaudville Elementary.

Additionally, Cleco has consistently supported the Lafayette General Foundation, a nonprofit charitable organization dedicated to providing resources to help advance the mission of Lafayette General Health, which is to restore, maintain and improve health through philanthropy.

As an example of Cleco’s commitment to the community, the company donated $25,000 to the rebuilding efforts of the historic churches in St. Landry Parish that burned down in 2019.

Cleco encourages employees to use company time, and time off of the clock, to volunteer and support nonprofit and economic development organizations. Some organizations which are supported by Cleco are LSUE Advisory Board, Acadia Parish Planning Commission, Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce, Iberia Parish Zoning Board, Church Point Community Development Board, One Acadiana, Rotary of Crowley, and more. Learn more about the company online at www.cleco.com.

Leaders in Philanthropy Awards are presented annually to outstanding individuals or couples from each of the eight parishes of Community Foundation of Acadiana’s primary service area who have made a philanthropic impact in their communities through substantial charitable contributions to or by attracting significant contributions for nonprofits, churches or schools.

Community Foundation of Acadiana is a tax-exempt, donor-centric, entrepreneurial foundation in Lafayette, LA. Its core purpose is building legacies and improving communities by connecting generous people to the causes they care about. CFA is south Louisiana’s premier philanthropic organization benefiting our region, with a particular focus on the parishes of Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Mary, St. Martin and Vermilion. CFA is the host of South Louisiana Giving Day, the largest online fundraising event for nonprofit organizations, churches, and schools throughout Acadiana. Learn more at www.cfacadiana.org.