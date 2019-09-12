Cleco to partner with Food Bank of Central Louisiana for Clean Out Your Freezer Day

WHAT: In support of Hunters for the Hungry “Clean Out Your Freezer Day,” Cleco will be collecting frozen game, fish and other items from employees for the Food Bank of Central Louisiana.

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 13

9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

WHO: Cleco and the Food Bank of Central Louisiana

WHERE: Cleco (Employee Parking Lot)

2030 Donahue Ferry Road

Pineville, La. 71360

