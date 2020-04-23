Cleco to continue restoration efforts tonight

Pineville, La., April 23, 2020 (4:30 p.m.) – Storms and tornadoes moved across central Louisiana last night causing widespread damage to equipment and power outages to roughly 6,900 customers.

“In addition to local Cleco crews, an additional 160 Cleco employees and contractors from around the state were mobilized and continue restoration efforts,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management. “We are seeing lots of downed wire and damage to our system, including over 70 broken poles and multiple broken cross-arms.”

As of 4:30 p.m., Cleco had approximately 1,850 customers without power due to the storms.















Parish Customers without power as of 4:30 p.m.

Avoyelles 576

Grant 20

Rapides 888

Vernon 366

“While our crews are making progress, some customers will remain without power through the night,” said Lass. “We appreciate our customers’ patience as crews work safely and efficiently to restore power.”

Cleco will continue restoration efforts into the night, but expects 1,500 customers in Ruby, Grassy Lake in Moreauville, Lecompte/LSUA, Poland and Vic areas will be without power overnight. Customers with medical needs and small children who reside in these areas are encouraged to make arrangements for tonight.

