Cleco shares tips to help households manage energy usage during pandemic

PINEVILLE, La. – April 7, 2020 – Cleco offers energy-saving tips to help customers manage their usage as more people are home for extended periods of time in compliance with the governor’s statewide “stay-at-home” order to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus.

“We realize households may see an increase in their energy usage during this time, as they practice social distancing and stay at home,” said Hammad Chaudhry, manager of energy efficiency. “These tips are easy to implement and can help customers reduce their energy usage, including all of those who are working remotely from home.”



The following tips can help customers conserve energy:



Cooling & Heating

Set your thermostat at 78 degrees or higher during the warmer months if comfort allows. Cleco recommends a smart thermostat because it will automatically adjust the temperature according to the schedule you choose.

Use fans to move the air. This will make you feel 10 degrees cooler and allow you to raise the setting on your thermostat.

Don’t run heat-producing appliances during the hottest part of the day.

Close drapes or shades during the day to keep out the heat and open them at night to let the heat escape through the glass.

Change your air filter. A dirty filter slows down air flow and makes the system work harder to keep you cool, wasting energy.

Appliances & Electronics

Run full loads in your dishwasher and washing machine, as this can help conserve water and energy.

Unplug electronics such as toasters, cell phone chargers, game consoles and printers when not being used. These devices consume electricity even if they are turned off because they are still plugged in.

Lighting

Turn off lights when not in use.

Close blinds or shades on the sunny side of the house to help your home stay cooler and open blinds or shades on the side of the house not receiving direct sun to get daylight in your home. Use this daylight instead of turning on lights.

Change traditional incandescent bulbs to LEDs which use about 75 percent less energy and emit less heat than traditional bulbs.

To purchase discounted energy saving products like LED lightbulbs and smart thermostats, Cleco customers should visit clecomarketplace.com.



