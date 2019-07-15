Cleco restores power to over 80% of customers impacted by TS Barry

PINEVILLE, La. – July 15, 2019 (4 p.m.) – As of 4 p.m., Cleco crews have restored power to approximately 51,000 of the 63,000 customers impacted by power outages following Tropical Storm Barry’s path across the state.

“Our crews have made great progress today and restored power to over 80 percent of customers, and they’re still working,” said James Lass, general manager of distribution operations and emergency management.

Cleco crews are still replacing broken poles and picking up downed wire in the harder hit areas of Iberia and St. Mary parishes.

“We understand our customers without power are ready for us to complete the restoration,” said Lass. “Our crews are working hard and have endured rain, flood and winds to restore the customers who now have power. We are committed to completing this restoration as quickly and safely as possible and appreciate our customers’ patience.”

As of 4 p.m., Cleco had less than 12,000 customers without power.

Parish Customers without power Avoyelles 588 Evangeline 9 Grant <5 Iberia 4,585 Rapides 90 St. Martin 23 St. Mary 6,144 St. Tammany 196

To see photos of storm damage and restoration efforts, visit Cleco’s Storm Center website at cleco.com or follow the company on Facebook at @ClecoPower.



