Cleco restores power to nearly half of customers affected by overnight storm, tornado

Pineville, La., April 23, 2020 (11 a.m.) – Cleco has restored power to over 3,600 customers following strong storms and a tornado that moved across central Louisiana overnight causing outages for nearly 7,000 customers.

“Cleco and our contractor crews have been working through the night and into this morning and have restored power to roughly half of affected customers,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management. “In addition to power restoration, our crews are working to clear debris and pick up downed wire caused by strong winds.”

Cleco reminds customers to be aware of possible downed lines. Stay away from low-hanging or downed lines and do not touch anything touching a downed line. Call Cleco and 911 to report an unsafe situation with electricity. For additional safety tips, please visit www.cleco.com.

As of 11 a.m., Cleco had approximately 3,200 customers without power due to the storms.

Parish Customer outages

Avoyelles Parish 981

Grant Parish 63

Rapides Parish 2,161

