Cleco restores power to 98 percent of customers impacted by Barry

PINEVILLE, La. – July 16, 2019 (4 p.m.) – As of 4 p.m., Cleco had restored power to nearly 62,000 of the 63,000 Cleco customers who lost power following Tropical Storm Barry.

“Our crews have restored power to 98 percent of customers impacted by Barry,” said James Lass, general manager of distribution operations and emergency management. “We have over 400 line mechanics, 125 tree trimmers and 30 damage assessors still working to get the lights on for the remaining customers.”

Early in the restoration process, high winds, flood waters and road closures were obstacles to the company’s restoration efforts. Now, challenges to the restoration process include the need for specialized equipment, like airboats, to reach some of the more remote areas.

“We thank our customers for their support and patience as crews work to safely restore power,” said Lass.

For more information, visit Cleco’s Storm Center at outage.cleco.com or follow the company on Facebook at @ClecoPower.