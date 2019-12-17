Cleco restores power to 63 percent of customers following storms

PINEVILLE, La. – Dec. 17, 2019 (2 p.m.) – Cleco has restored power to 6,000 of the roughly 9,500 customers who experienced outages after strong storms moved through central Louisiana yesterday afternoon.

“In addition to lots of downed wire, we’ve found over 50 broken poles, and we expect to find even more damage,” said James Lass, general manager of distribution operations and emergency management. “Despite widespread damage, our crews made great progress yesterday and today having restored power to over half of the affected customers. Crews will continue power restoration efforts into the night, but we anticipate some customers will be without power overnight.”

