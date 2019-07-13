Cleco reminds customers to be safe during Hurricane Barry

PINEVILLE, La. – July 13, 2019 – As heavy rain and strong winds from Hurricane Barry begin to impact Cleco’s service territory, customers may begin to experience power outages.

“We remind customers to report power outages to Cleco, and report dangerous situations involving electricity to Cleco and 911,” said James Lass, general manager of distribution operations and emergency management. “Customers can report outages by calling 1-800-622-6537 or texting “REG” to 25326 (Cleco).”

Cleco reminds customers to be safe during the storm:

⦁ In the event of flooding, remember to never walk, swim or drive through water. If you come upon flood waters, stop, turn around and go another way.

⦁ If water is rising, turn off electricity at the main breaker, evacuate and stay away until waters have completely receded. Have an electrician check the building’s wiring before using electricity.

⦁ Stay clear of fallen trees or debris where downed power lines may be hidden.

⦁ Stay away from areas where Cleco crews are working.

⦁ Stay away from downed lines. Assume all downed power lines are live and stay away. Do not attempt to move limbs or anything else touching a power line.

For storm safety tips, as well as up-to-the-minute outage information and estimated restoration times, visit Cleco’s Storm Center website at outage.cleco.com or follow the company on Facebook at @ClecoPower.