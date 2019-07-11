Cleco Power preparing for severe weather from disturbance in the Gulf

Pineville, La., July 10, 2019 – According to the National Hurricane Center, a severe weather system over the Gulf of Mexico is expected to bring a threat of significant rainfall flooding, storm surge flooding and high winds to parts of Louisiana which includes Cleco’s service territory. Forecasters are predicting the disturbance will become a Tropical Storm and possibly Hurricane Barry.

“Cleco evaluates its Emergency Plan year-round and updates accordingly,” said James Lass, general manager of distribution operations and emergency management. “Our first step in storm preparation is readying existing personnel and securing additional resources to assist with clean up and restoration efforts in the event of major storm-related power outages. So, in addition to all available Cleco crews, we have secured an additional 500 line mechanics, 300 tree trimmers and 40 damage assessors, and we strongly advise our customers to prepare, as well.” Cleco encourages customers to prepare by:

· Developing an emergency plan that addresses any special medical needs customers or their family members might have

· Knowing all evacuation routes

· Have an emergency kit stocked and readily available

· Paying attention to local weather reports on the radio, television or Internet

· Stocking up on groceries, water, medications and any other necessities

For additional storm preparation and safety tips, visit cleco.com and follow us on Facebook at @ClecoPower.

Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC is a regional energy holding company that conducts its business operations through its subsidiaries, Cleco Power LLC and Cleco Cajun LLC. Cleco Power is a regulated electric public utility company that owns nine generating assets with a total nameplate capacity of 3,310 MWs and serves approximately 290,000 customers in Louisiana through its retail business and supplies wholesale power in Louisiana and Mississippi. Cleco Cajun is an unregulated utility company that owns eight generating assets with a total nameplate capacity of 3,555 MWs, with contracts serving nine Louisiana cooperatives, five wholesale municipal customers and one electric utility. For more information about Cleco, visit us at www.cleco.com.