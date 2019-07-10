Cleco encourages customers to prepare for potential tropical storm

Pineville, La., July 10, 2019 – A threat of severe weather has been issued for parts of Louisiana which includes Cleco’s service territory.



“The intensity of the system remains uncertain, ranging from either a tropical depression to a tropical storm, which would be named ‘Barry’,” said James Lass, general manager of distribution operations and emergency management. “We are closely monitoring weather reports. Our crews and equipment are on alert and ready to respond, and we ask our customers to prepare, as well.”



We encourage our customers to:

Prepare a storm kit – gather supplies you might need for an outage, including flashlight, batteries, canned food, manual can opener, bottled water, medication and a first aid kit.

Clear patio furniture and other objects that could move in high winds and cause damage or injury.

Charge cell phones, tablets and laptops.

Do not connect portable generators to your home’s electrical wiring and never operate in an enclosed space like a garage.

If water is getting close to your home or business, turn off individual breakers and then turn off the electricity at the main breaker.

Remember to call 911 and Cleco at 1-800-622-6537 to report an unsafe situation involving electricity.

For additional storm preparation and safety tips, visit cleco.com and follow us on Facebook @ClecoPower.

Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC is a regional energy holding company that conducts its business operations through its subsidiaries, Cleco Power LLC and Cleco Cajun LLC. Cleco Power is a regulated electric public utility company that owns nine generating assets with a total nameplate capacity of 3,310 MWs and serves approximately 290,000 customers in Louisiana through its retail business and supplies wholesale power in Louisiana and Mississippi. Cleco Cajun is an unregulated utility company that owns eight generating assets with a total nameplate capacity of 3,555 MWs, with contracts serving nine Louisiana cooperatives, five wholesale municipal customers and one electric utility. For more information about Cleco, visit us at www.cleco.com.