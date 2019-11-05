Cleco employees lend a hand at Buckeye Elementary in support of ‘Together Tuesdays’

PINEVILLE, La. – Nov. 5, 2019 – Today, Cleco employees and mascot, Hot Spot, opened car doors, greeted students, gave high fives and more at Buckeye Elementary in Deville, La. in support of a new initiative by the Rapides Parish School Board called “Together Tuesdays.”



The school board recently implemented “Together Tuesdays” to offer innovative and creative ways for employers and the community to become more involved with their local schools. They will take place the first Tuesday of every month.



“This is a great way to support our students and schools,” said Marty Smith, vice president of marketing. “Our employees are excited about volunteering at the various schools Cleco serves, as well as the schools they attended and their children now attend.”

“Our hope is that ‘Together Tuesdays’ will be the stimulus that leads to participation in more school activities such as mentoring, career days, campus beautification projects and club sponsorships,” said Jeff Powell, superintendent of Rapides Parish Schools. “With support from businesses like Cleco, we’re off to a great start.”



Cleco employees also are scheduled to visit Rugg Elementary School on Dec. 3, 2019, and Brame Middle School on Jan. 7, 2020.



To learn more about Cleco in the community, visit www.cleco.com or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/clecopower.

Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC is a regional energy holding company that conducts its business operations through its subsidiaries, Cleco Power LLC and Cleco Cajun LLC. Cleco Power is a regulated electric public utility company that owns nine generating assets with a total nameplate capacity of 3,310 MWs and serves approximately 290,000 customers in Louisiana through its retail business and supplies wholesale power in Louisiana and Mississippi. Cleco Cajun is an unregulated utility company that owns eight generating assets with a total nameplate capacity of 3,555 MWs, with contracts serving nine Louisiana cooperatives, five wholesale municipal customers and one electric utility. For more information about Cleco, visit us at www.cleco.com.