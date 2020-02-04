Cleco employees help make day memorable for students at Mary Goff

PINEVILLE, La. – Feb. 4, 2020 – Today, Cleco employees and mascot, Hot Spot, opened car doors, greeted students, and gave high fives and hugs at Mary Goff Elementary School in Pineville, La. in support of “Together Tuesdays.”





The Rapides Parish School Board implemented “Together Tuesdays” to offer innovative and creative ways for employers and the community to become more involved with their local schools. The parish-wide program takes place the first Tuesday of every month.



“Through this program, we’ve been able to visit schools in the communities we serve on a regular basis. This gives us the opportunity to make the school day a little brighter for students as well as helps teachers motivate students to learn,” said Marty Smith, vice president of marketing. “Mary Goff is the fourth school we’ve visited, and we plan to visit more schools throughout the year.”

“We are a relatively small school in a very tight-knit community and having Cleco participate in our ‘Together Tuesday’ speaks to how powerful community involvement can be. It really does take all stakeholders to grow our children academically, socially and emotionally,” said Ceceilia Montiel, principal of Mary Goff Elementary. “Our students love feeling valued and being recognized by grown-ups who aren’t normally at our school. The students feel important, and people from all over the parish get to see what Mary Goff Elementary is all about.”



Cleco employees are scheduled to visit Phoenix Magnet Elementary School on March 3, 2020.



To learn more about Cleco in the community, visit www.cleco.com or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/clecopower.