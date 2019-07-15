UPDATE – Cleco continues with restoration efforts from Tropical Storm Barry

73 percent of customers restored since height of storm

PINEVILLE, La. – July 15, 2019 (12 p.m.) – Cleco crews continue with restoration efforts after Tropical Storm Barry left roughly 63,000 customers without power across the state. At noon, the company had restored power to approximately 46,000 of those customers.

“We have restored power to 73 percent of our customers since the height of the storm,” said James Lass, general manager of distribution operations and emergency management.

As of 12 p.m., Cleco had approximately 17,000 customers without power.

Parish Customers without power Allen 39 Avoyelles 728 Evangeline 9 Grant 196 Iberia 8,568 Rapides 152 St. Martin 313 St. Mary 6,996 St. Tammany 94

Cleco reminds customers to be safe.

· In the event of flooding, remember to never walk, swim or drive through water. If you come upon flood waters, stop, turn around and go another way.

· If water is rising, turn off electricity at the main breaker, evacuate and stay away until waters have completely receded. Have an electrician check the home or building’s wiring before using electricity.

· Stay clear of fallen trees or debris where downed power lines may be hidden.

· Stay away from areas where Cleco crews are working.

· Stay away from downed lines. Assume all downed power lines are live and stay away. Do not attempt to move limbs or anything else touching a power line.

PINEVILLE, La. – July 15, 2019 (9 a.m.) – Cleco crews are entering their second day of restoration efforts after Tropical Storm Barry left roughly 63,000 customers without power across the state. This morning, the company has restored power to approximately 40,000 of those customers.

“Starting our second day of restoration, we have restored power to 63 percent of our customers since the height of the storm,” said James Lass, general manager of distribution operations and emergency management. “We continue our restoration efforts with 1,400 contractor crews in addition to our Cleco workers and staff.”

Cleco crews and contractors continue to replace broken poles, crossarms and repair downed lines. Cleco is collapsing crews to the harder hit areas of St. Mary and Iberia parishes.

“We are expecting some rain and winds to come through the area later today that could create additional outages,” said Lass. “However, our team is committed to working as quickly and as safely as possible to restore power to our customers.”

As of 9 a.m., Cleco had approximately 23,000 customers without power.

Parish Customers without power Allen 42 Avoyelles 435 Evangeline 435 Grant 288 Iberia 11,713 Rapides 203 St. Martin 315 St. Mary 9,380 St. Tammany 85

For more information, visit Cleco’s Storm Center website at cleco.com or follow the company on Facebook at @ClecoPower.



