UPDATE – Cleco restores power to 92 percent of customers impacted by Barry

PINEVILLE, La. – July 16, 2019 (9 a.m.) – As of 9 a.m., Cleco had restored power to over 58,000 of the 63,000 Cleco customers who lost power following Tropical Storm Barry.

“Our crews have restored power to over 92 percent of customers impacted by Barry, and they are still working hard to get the lights on for the remaining customers,” said James Lass, general manager of distribution operations and emergency management.

Today, the company plans to restore power to most customers, but expects there will be some scattered outages overnight.

“At this point in our restoration process, the work we are performing to repair damage is restoring a smaller number of customers, resulting in a slower restoration time,” said Lass. “We want our customers without power to know, we are still working just as hard to repair their outage and restoring their power is very important to us.”

As of 9 a.m., Cleco had approximately 5,000 customers without power.

Parish Customers without power Allen <5 Avoyelles 39 Evangeline 15 Iberia 1,929 Rapides 91 St. Martin 206 St. Mary 2,534 St. Tammany 81

For more information, visit Cleco’s Storm Center website at cleco.com or follow the company on Facebook at @ClecoPower.





PINEVILLE, La. – July 15, 2019 (9 p.m.) – As of 9 p.m., Cleco had restored power to nearly 90 percent of the 63,000 Cleco customers who lost power following Tropical Storm Barry.

“Our crews have worked through challenging conditions like heavy rain and strong winds to restore power to customers,” said James Lass, general manager of distribution operations and emergency management. “Despite our best efforts, some customers will be without power overnight.”

Parish Customers without power Allen <5 Avoyelles 39 Evangeline 14 Iberia 2,652 Rapides 23 St. Martin 219 St. Mary 4,007 St. Tammany 81

As of 9 p.m., Cleco had approximately 7,000 customers without power.

For more information, visit Cleco’s Storm Center website at cleco.com or follow the company on Facebook at @ClecoPower.