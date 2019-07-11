Cleco continues preparation for Tropical Storm Barry

Pineville, La., July 11, 2019 – This morning, Tropical Storm Barry formed in the northern Gulf of Mexico and may become a hurricane before its expected landfall this weekend. While the exact timing, location, intensity and specific threats are still developing, Cleco continues to prepare.

“Cleco is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Barry and preparing for its possible impact across our service territory. All Cleco personnel are on stand-by and ready to respond,” said James Lass, general manager of distribution operations and emergency management. “Additionally, since yesterday, we’ve increased our number of external resources for a total of 800 line mechanics and 395 vegetation specialists.”

