Cleco asks customers to stay at least six feet away from crews

PINEVILLE, La. – March 31, 2020 – Cleco is asking customers and the general public to practice social distancing with its field crews.

“While some Cleco employees are working remotely from home due to the coronavirus, other employees critical to operations continue to work as usual in order to provide Cleco customers with safe, reliable power,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management. “Our line mechanics are among the employees critical to our operations both in emergency and non-emergency situations. To protect our customers and line mechanics, we are asking customers to stay at least six feet away as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

While Cleco has temporarily suspended service disconnects until further notice to assist customers during the pandemic, work related to the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity must continue. Additionally, operationally critical employees have to respond to emergency calls.





Utilities are among the industries identified as critical infrastructure by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and have an obligations to continue working, safely.

Some measures being taken by the company in response to the coronavirus include:





Cleco has temporarily suspended late fees and disconnects. However, customers who wish to pay their bill can use Cleco’s self-service payment options listed on www.cleco.com. Our customer service representatives continue to be available by calling 1-800-622-6537.

All Cleco office locations, including the company’s corporate headquarters in Pineville, are closed to the public.

All non-operationally critical employees are working remotely from home.

All operationally critical employees are practicing various hygiene and social distancing guidelines in their daily work practices.

Employees of business partners who deliver goods to Cleco or perform services at Cleco sites are required to practice proper hygiene and social distancing.

All non-critical travel for Cleco business is prohibited and air travel banned.

No in-person gatherings of more than 10 people are allowed.

All company meetings are being held virtually or via phone.

“In addition to social distancing, customers should always maintain a safe distance away from electrical equipment which includes downed power lines,” said Lass.



For the more information on Cleco’s response to the coronavirus, including scam awareness tips and ways to conserve energy, visit www.cleco.com or follow the company on Facebook at @ClecoPower.



Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC is a regional energy holding company that conducts its business operations through its subsidiaries, Cleco Power LLC and Cleco Cajun LLC. Cleco Power is a regulated electric public utility company that owns 10 generating assets with a total nameplate capacity of 3,360 MWs and serves approximately 288,000 customers in Louisiana through its retail business and supplies wholesale power in Louisiana and Mississippi. Cleco Cajun is an unregulated utility company that owns eight generating assets with a total nameplate capacity of 3,555 MWs, with contracts serving nine Louisiana cooperatives, three wholesale municipal customers and one electric utility. For more information about Cleco, visit us at www.cleco.com.



