City’s Twelve Nights of Christmas kicks off December 1

Alexandria, Louisiana (Nov. 27, 2019)—The City of Alexandria and corporate partners kick off the holiday season on Sunday, Dec. 1, with The 12 Nights of Christmas, a series of special concerts and activities planned throughout the Christmas season.

The City of Alexandria Division of Community Services has coordinated this community holiday tradition for the past several years. We are grateful for the various businesses and organizations that sponsor the events and provide entertainment and refreshments each evening. The events may be free or a fee may be charged and all events are open to the general public. Each night is based on the verses from the popular holiday song, “The Twelve Days of Christmas.”

The Twelve Nights of Christmas begins at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 1, with a performance of “The Nutcracker,” at the Coughlin-Saunders Performing Arts Center.

The seasonal events continue through Dec. 19 with parades, music, home tours and performances by various holiday musical groups, churches and more. A full schedule of The Twelve Nights of Christmas is attached.

For more information, contact the Division of Community Services at (318) 449-5225.