City Welcomes Louisiana Company Leadership Conference

Conference teaches leadership skills for fire department commanders

Alexandria, La. (Sept. 3, 2019) — Alexandria Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall welcomed more than 140 fire department leaders from across the state Tuesday morning for the sixth annual Louisiana Company Officer Leadership Conference at the Coughlin-Saunders Performing Arts Center.

“It is an honor for our city and its fire department to host this leadership conference,” Hall told attendees. “Though you probably don’t get told often enough, thank you for all you do to protect people, pets and property. It’s a tough job and it only gets tougher when you step up to become one who calls the shots.”

Event organizers note the three-day conference is designed to offer training for current as well as aspiring fire company officers as well as their supervisors. Sessions will be led by veteran fire department leaders from across the United States, including the New York Fire Department and the Sacramento (CA) Metro Fire Department.

Some of the topics to be covered include training fire company leaders on ways to manage emotional and mental health challenges fire fighters face, mastering command of fire scenes, real world leadership skills and reflecting on lessons learned. A highlight of the conference will be a round table discussion Wednesday night between participants and the presenters as they talk through the various challenges they face daily in the field.