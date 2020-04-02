City Shelter Director Appointed to State Task Force

Alexandria, La. (April 2, 2020)— Alexandria Animal Control and Shelter Superintendent Henry Wimbley has been appointed by Mike Strain, DVM, commissioner of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture & Forestry, to serve as the Louisiana Animal Control Association representative on the Louisiana Animal Control Advisory Task Force.

“Henry Wimbley is an excellent choice to be a member of this task force,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall. “His years of experience as well as his dedication to making sure the animals are well taken care of and the public is safe is invaluable.”

“It’s an honor to be selected for this task force,” Wimbley said. “There is a lot we can do to prevent homeless animals in the first place, starting with educating the public about the importance of spay/neuter and helping people understand that owning a pet is a commitment that last for years. But the rewards are worth it.”

The Task Force’s mission is to serve the animals and citizens of Louisiana by ensuring the humane treatment and well-being of animals, focusing on improving animal control agencies and shelters, supporting law enforcement, promoting education, formulating solutions to address pet overpopulation and supporting animal control agencies in their efforts to build strong relationships with the communities they serve.