City Sets Trick-or-Treat Times – Mayor Hall urges parents, children to be cautious

Alexandria, La. (Oct. 18, 2019)—The City of Alexandria has set Halloween trick-or-treating for children from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

“We want everyone to have fun,” Alexandria Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall said, “but we also want everyone to be safe. So, I urge drivers to be extra cautious and watch for children crossing the road. I also ask parents to please accompany their children on trick-or-treat rounds. We have released a list of area events that begin this Friday through Halloween which are safe alternatives to traditional trick-or-treating.”

The Alexandria Police Department also will hold a Trunk or Treat safe alternative from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 at the Public Safety Complex on Bolton Avenue.

“We will, of course, have extra officers patrolling the streets on Halloween,” APD Chief Jerrod King said. “Still we remind everyone to stay aware of your surroundings at all times. There is no treat worth any child getting lost or possibly getting hurt during what should be a fun evening.”

If anyone sees anything suspicious please do not hesitate to call APD, King added. The telephone number is (318) 449-5099.

On Halloween, safety is first. Here are a few more tips to consider:

Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks. ;

Put electronic devices down, keep heads up and walk, don’t run, across the street.

Teach children to make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.

Always walk on sidewalks or paths. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible.

Teach children to never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars.

Parents or adults should supervise kids under age 13 for trick-or-treating. If kids are mature enough to be out without supervision, tell them to stick to familiar, well-lit and trick-or-treat in groups.

Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers and, if possible, choose light colors.

Choose face paint and makeup instead of masks, which can obstruct a child’s vision.

Have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights to help them see and be seen by drivers.

When selecting a costume, make sure it is the right size to prevent trips and falls.

For complete information about alternative trick-or-treat activities go to: https://alexandriapinevillela.com/event-directory/