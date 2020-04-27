Coronavirus Pandemic Headlines

LDH COVID-19 Dashboard

Local Restaurants Open for Business

Local Services Open for Business

City of Alexandria Distributing Free Face Masks

News
Posted: / Updated:

Masks will be distributed between 9 a.m. and noon Tuesday

Alexandria, La. (April 27, 2020) — The City of Alexandria will distribute free cloth face masks while supplies last between 9 a.m. and noon Tuesday at various school sites throughout town. Masks are for City of Alexandria residents and there is a limit of one 5-pack of masks per car.

The masks, which are washable and reusable, will be distributed at Huddle Elementary, Martin Park Elementary, W.O. Hall Elementary, Bolton High School and Nachman Elementary. Masks will be provided via drive-thru service and residents should not exit their vehicle.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story