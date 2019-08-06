CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health System Appoints Alexandria Native as New Chief Operating Officer

Alexandria, Louisiana, August 6, 2019 – Alexandria’s own Sherman Fookes has been named Chief Operating Officer for CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health System.

Fookes has served as Vice President of Operations at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital since 2016, where he is responsible for the oversight of daily operations in key areas such as cardiology, oncology, orthopedics and laboratory services.

Prior to his move to CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini, Fookes served in a variety of leadership roles within the CHRISTUS Health System including Chief Executive Officer for Savoy Medical Center in Mamou. Fookes also managed operations for the specialty and urgent care clinics in Central Louisiana and directed strategies for health and wellness initiatives throughout Louisiana.

“Sherman is a tremendous leader with an extensive background in health care across this region and a passion for these communities,” said Chris Karam, FACHE, Chief Executive Officer, CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health System and senior vice president of CHRISTUS Health in Louisiana and Southeast Texas. “He is known for his proven track record of implementing effective, out-of-the-box operational initiatives to help achieve financial stability for the organization and has been recognized repeatedly for his innovative approach to strategic thinking.”

Fookes graduated with honors from Louisiana Tech University with both a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a Master of Arts in Industrial and Organizational Psychology. He is a native of Alexandria and active member of his church, Calvary Baptist. Sherman’s leadership extends beyond the walls of the hospital, as he believes deeply in giving back to the community he loves in a Christ-like manner. He currently sits on the Board of Directors for Cenla’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes; Coastal Connections Ministry and Mission Agricultural Resource Services. All three organizations take pride in providing life-changing resources for those in need in the name of Jesus. Sherman credits his success to his wife of 18 years, Sarah Neel Fookes. They have three sons: Cade (15), Cole (12) and Caleb (9).

“I am honored to be able to serve the patients of CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health System and the people of Alexandria and Central Louisiana,” said Fookes. “This area is where I was raised, and it means a lot to me to be able to work alongside Chris and the senior leadership team to help this organization continue to grow and fulfill our mission to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ in this community.”