CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Achieves National Accreditation for Bariatric Care

Alexandria, Louisiana, September 5, 2019 – Patients seeking surgical treatment for severe obesity and its related conditions have a high-quality choice for receiving care. The newly nationally accredited program meets the highest standards for patient safety and quality of care in the greater Central Louisiana region.

CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health System, through the practice of Dr. James Parrish of Mid Louisiana Surgical, announced its bariatric surgical center has again been accredited as a Comprehensive Accredited Center under the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP®), a joint program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS).

The MBSAQIP Standards ensure that bariatric surgical patients experience a multi-disciplinary approach to their care. The surgical procedure improves patient outcomes and long-term success and yet the accredited center offers additionally detailed pre-operative and post-operative care designed specifically for their severely obese patients.

“As a Comprehensive Accredited Center, our patients experience higher levels of care, better outcomes and more extensive training than other facilities,” said Chris Karam, FACHE, Chief Executive Officer, CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health System and senior vice president of CHRISTUS Health in Louisiana and Southeast Texas. “Additionally, Aetna and other private insurance companies will occasionally stipulate that a bariatric surgery has to be performed at an accredited hospital. Dr. Parrish and CHRISTUS Cabrini not only meet the stringent standards to be an MBSAQIP-accredited program, they have also bypassed the national benchmarks of other accredited centers across the country.”

In the United States, more than 93 million people suffer from obesity, according to the Centers for Disease Control, and the numbers continue to increase.

“We are incredibly proud to be awarded this distinction because it highlights the amazing efforts and skill of our physicians, nursing staff and all the employees of the Bariatric Surgery program,” said Dr. Parrish. “Most importantly, this distinction is a marker of the excellence and high standard of care that we provide to our patients.”

To earn the MBSAQIP designation, CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini met essential criteria for staffing, training and facility infrastructure and protocols for care, ensuring its ability to support patients with severe obesity. The center also participates in a national data registry that yields semi-annual reports on the quality of its processes and outcomes, identifying opportunities for continuous quality improvement.

“In the United States, around 15.5 million people suffer from severe obesity, according to the National Institutes of Health, and the numbers continue to increase,” said Dr. Parrish. “Obesity increases the risks of morbidity and mortality because of the diseases and conditions that are commonly associated with it, such as type II diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular disease, among other health risks. Metabolic and bariatric surgical procedures have proven to be effective in the reduction of comorbid conditions related to severe obesity, and we are the only accredited center in the region.”

CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini’s commitment to quality care begins with appropriately trained staff and the leadership of surgeons. This team participates in meetings throughout the year to review its outcomes. They seek continuous improvement to enhance the structure, process and outcomes of the center.

“This is a program that, based on their attention to detail and commitment to quality care, deserves this recognition yet again,” said Jose Zapatero, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health System. “The medical staff and all the Associates of CHRISTUS Cabrini and Dr. Parrish’s team are a wonderful example of the mission of CHRISTUS Health: extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.”