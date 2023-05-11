ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – CHRISTUS Health is excited to announce a partnership with the Department of Defense (DoD) to provide active U.S. service members with on-the-job training in the health care industry through the SkillBridge program.

SkillBridge is a paid program that provides work experience to service members, during their final 180 days of service, as they prepare for their transition out of the military.

“This program is a great opportunity for former service members like myself to find a career we can thrive in while gaining additional experience and knowledge on top of the training I received in the military,” said Shelby Lopez, a CHRISTUS Health associate who went through the SkillBridge program. “It has been an incredible journey and I am blessed to have received this opportunity.”

Each year, about 200,000 members of the U.S. armed forces transition out of active duty. The SkillBridge program is funded by the DoD and so far, it has allowed CHRISTUS Health to welcome 50 new associates. The program is active at all CHRISTUS hospitals in Texas and Louisiana.

“Our goal is to give veterans a sustainable career path outside of the military,” said Manager of Talent Acquisition for CHRISTUS Health System, Luis Sepulveda. “We aim to find them the area in which they can thrive and grow within CHRISTUS. We are so fortunate to be able to launch this program in several of our ministries and have plans to expand it throughout our entire system.”

There are several areas service members can work and learn in within CHRISTUS hospitals, clinics and administrative offices. The program is open to all ranks, rates, specialty codes, military occupation specialties and branches of service.

“Each service member has a unique set of skills, and we are looking to add to that as we help them transition out of the military,” said Monte Wilson, President and CEO of CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health System. “Our mission is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ and we believe these veterans, who dedicated their lives to our country, should be given the opportunity to grow within a system that will fully support them. We are grateful to those who have decided to join us thus far and look forward to meeting and supporting even more veterans who choose CHRISTUS Health.”