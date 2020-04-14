CHRISTUS Health offering ‘game-changer’ antibodies test for COVID-19, results in just 10 minutes

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – CHRISTUS Health announced on Tuesday that it will be offering a new “gamechanger” screening tool for some patients, as well as for doctors and nurses on the frontlines battling the coronavirus.

The test will see who has been infected with COVID-19 as well as who might have protective antibodies, according to a release from the Health system.

“CHRISTUS Health is a safe place to receive care, with high-reliability processes and procedures for infection prevention and mitigating the spread of illness. Beginning today, we are adding the unprecedented additional layer of antibody screening to help survey for asymptomatic COVID-19 infections among patients and caregivers.” Dr. Sam Bagchi, CHRISTUS Health Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer

The testing kits have been sent to hospitals and ambulance services across the United States and Latin America. CHRISTUS claims that it could provide results in just 10 minutes.

CHRISTUS stated that the test would first be given to caregivers and associates treating coronavirus patients. It will also then be used on patients believed to be infected with the coronavirus as well as those scheduled for “an urgent surgery.”

“People should not put off urgent and emergent procedures, and should continue to seek the care they need. We know that, regardless of COVID-19, heart attacks and strokes have not stopped. We need to be able to treat people who urgently need to be in an operating room,” said Dr. Bagchi. “With the availability of an antibody test, we can test anyone who comes in for an urgent surgery. This will allow us to reliably know if a patient has COVID-19 before they start having symptoms or might normally be tested.”