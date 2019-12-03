‘Cheer dad’ nails routine from the stands, earns internet fame

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Rolland “Hekili” Holland is being dubbed “Cheer Dad of the Year” after he nailed his daughter’s cheer routine from the stands last Friday, high kicks included.

Fellow parent Scott Willard whipped out his smart phone and documented the surprisingly well executed routine. The video currently has three million views and counting.

Holland had his daughter, 15-year-old Mackenzi, teach him all the moves. He says it took a few practice sessions, but eventually he had the routine down.

“There were some parts that were hard to get, like the kick. The timing of the kick is a little hard,” said Holland.

Holland’s routine has made almost every major national news outlet, with shows planning to bring him and his family to the Big Apple for interviews.

“It’s been exciting, it’s been fun, it’s been overwhelming it’s been all of the above,” said Holland. “It’s shocking to friends and family of mine as well because they’re like what’s so important this is you all the time.”

Perhaps most important, is the unintended effect this has had on the community, a reason to smile when they needed it most.

The previous weekend, three 16-year-olds from a division rival, Tabb High School, were killed in a car accident.

The community came out by the thousands to the memorial that week. One of the boys killed played football for Tabb. During Friday night’s game, the York High student section decked out in Tabb’s colors as a show of support and solidarity.

Holland tells us he didn’t plan on being a symbol of positivity, but he’s glad to help his community any way he can.

“You’ve heard about you know the sadness and the sorrow that we’ve had as a community. If I can be that guy to bring it up, an uplifting spirit to the community, I’m happy to do that you know. If the dancing and the video is what that is, then I’m happy to be that guy.”