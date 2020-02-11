CGI VP highlights expansion opportunities ahead of job fair

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Job seekers, listen up! A global technology firm plans to fill 160 new positions in Louisiana. Ahead of CGI’s Job Fair, executives discussed the expansion of the company.

CGI employers are looking for both entry-level and I.T. professionals to fill positions for the company’s Louisiana operations. The company continues to grow by leaps and bounds in the tech world. It will soon provide nearly 800 opportunities for employment in Acadiana

By the year 2023, CGI made plans to employ hundreds of Lafayette residents with good-paying high-quality jobs. Ahead of schedule, Vice President William Labar said the amount of hires they’ve already made here on Cajundome Boueard is quite impressive.

“Across the U.S., Lafayette, within CGI, has a great reputation around the quality of the workforce that’s available to us. That’s why we’re continuing to see such amazing growth here locally,” said Labar.

Now, they’re on the hunt for entry-level and I.T. professionals to fill about 160 positions in the area. “Everything from software developer, from all different types of platforms, business analyst, cloud engineers. Just a ton of career opportunities for people in the Lafayette community,” Labar added.

Labar said more than 550 CGI members come from local university systems. Over 70 college recruits are now on their employment list for the summer.

“We recognize that in order for our economy here to continue to diversify and to have a workforce for the jobs that we’re creating, we need to reach all the way down to the talent pipeline of the local school systems,” he said.

As they fill positions from technology to cybersecurity and more.. big plans continue for the future of the company.

“We’ve got a lot of great support from LED at the state level, LEDA, UL, the Acadiana Workforce Solution’s Group. 2020, will also bring an expansion of where we’re located here locally, in Lafayette. we’re not ready to make that announcement yet, but that’s coming soon as well,” said Labar.

Attendees of today’s job fair are asked to be prepared for on-site interviews by dressing professionally and bringing copies of their resumes.

The job fair is from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at UL’s Research Park. That address is 538 Cajundome Boulevard.