Central Louisiana Human Services District announces new Executive Director, Rebecca Craig

Alexandria, LA- Central Louisiana Human Services District (CLHSD) is pleased to announce Rebecca Craig has been named Executive Director of the local governing entity providing mental health, substance use, and developmental disability services in Central Louisiana.

Mrs. Craig was appointed by unanimous vote of the Board of Directors on May 7, 2020. Mrs. Craig has served as Interim Executive Director of CLHSD since September 2019. She brings to the position a greater than 27-year work experience in the field of human services. During her career, she has worked at the East Louisiana Mental Health System, Pinecrest Supports and Services Center, Office of Mental Health, and CLHSD as Deputy Director providing administrative oversight to the behavioral health clinics. Mrs. Craig obtained her bachelor’s from LSU and her master’s from Southeastern in Psychology.

“In these trying times, I wish to thank and welcome Mrs. Craig to her new position,” said Priscilla Jeansonne, Board Chairman. “As we continue to face extraordinary issues, Mrs. Craig will allow us to move more smoothly based on her vast knowledge of the District and its practices.”



“I am honored that the CLHSD Board placed their confidence in me and look forward to continuing my service in the Executive Director position during this unprecedented time in history,” Craig said.

CLHSD provides behavioral health and developmental disability services in eight parishes (Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, LaSalle, Rapides, Vernon, Winn) in Central Louisiana. CLHSD operates four Caring Choices Clinics in Alexandria, Leesville, Marksville, and Jonesville and has partnerships with several providers in our community to ensure access to additional resources in Central Louisiana.