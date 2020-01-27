Celebrities, officials react to death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and daughter

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many hearts across the country are broken Sunday night, as they mourn the tragic loss of retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter.

Bryant, 41, and his daughter, Gianna, were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California Sunday morning. An outpouring of grief and sadness spread all over social media after the news of his death broke.

The NBA legend, his daughter and the seven other people aboard the chopper were on their way to a basketball game when it crashed.

Bryant is among the eligible candidates for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020 in Springfield in September.

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Announces Eligible Candidates for the Class of 2020. #20HoopClass



📰: https://t.co/b0JcwKicDg pic.twitter.com/7Hq2p8XXaq — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) December 19, 2019

Below are social media reactions from fans and celebrities.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/P88GwIwmYV — NBA (@NBA) January 26, 2020

Statement from Michael Jordan: pic.twitter.com/oI7w6e7HLI — Estee Portnoy (@esteep) January 26, 2020

There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

“He had that DNA that very few athletes can ever have.”



Doc Rivers on Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/kSS7sjKaI1 — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 26, 2020