Cease-and-desist letter issued to Jeanerette church pastor defying orders against large gatherings

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office issued a cease-and-desist letter to Pastor Wesley Jackson of the Calvary Pentacostal Church in Jeanerette compelling him to stop violating a state ban on large gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Corporal Wendell Raborn said the cease and desist letter was issued Tuesday evening during church services.

The church, located at 12310 E. Highway 90 in Jeanerette, had an estimated 50 people in attendance when the letter was delivered.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has banned any gatherings of more than 10 people to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidelines earlier this month that recommended against “large events and mass gatherings” that can contribute the spread of COVID-19.

President Trump has extended CDC’s social distancing guidelines until April 30.