CAUGHT ON CAMERA: OPSO says someone stole from a house under construction in Calhoun

CALHOUN, La. (10/3/2019) — Investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office want you to look at two surveillance videos. They say someone drove up to a home under construction in the Calhoun area, and stole a lot of building materials on October 1, 2019.

In the first video above, you can see someone turning off the road in the 600 block Hartland Loop. They are driving a 4-door pickup, possibly a Toyota.

In the video below, you can see the person park, go inside, and taken items.

Deputies say the items taken include:

  • LED light fixtures
  • Front door lantern type lights
  • A ceiling fan
  • Carbon monoxide detectors
  • Smoke alarms

Investigators ask anyone with information to call OPSO at this number:

(318) 329-1200

