EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Casey White, 38, of Florence, Alabama was indicted on Thursday by a federal grand jury for being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a fugitive in possession of a firearm. Reports show that White had previously escaped jail in Lauderdale County, Alabama on April 29.

Zachary A Myers, a U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, and Special Agent with the Indianapolis FBI Field Division, Herbert J. Stapleton made the announcement on July 21. Myers thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Wheatly for prosecuting the case.

Myers said, “An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.”

Court documents said White allegedly possessed four handguns and an AR15 rifle in Evansville on May 9. White is legally prohibited from having a weapon in his possession due to a previous 2019 felony conviction for attempted kidnapping and murder in Limestone County, Alabama in addition to being a fugitive from justice.

White is being detained in Alabama for other unrelated charges, but will be brought to the Southern District of Indiana at a later date to be sentenced by a federal district court. Authorities said conviction for both of these counts is a sentence of up to 10 years in prison per charge.

The case investigation was a joint effort between the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.