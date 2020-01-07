Carnival Kick off at the King Cake Hub!

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) – There’s only 49 days until Mardi Gras and the carnival kickoff happened this morning!

A local hub hosted a their annual event to celebrate by cutting their first piece of king cake!

After 307 days, carnival season is finally here and the wait for king cake is over!

That’s why locals stopped by the King Cake Hub to try or buy, 50 different ones from 12 different vendors!

“It’s just incredible with all the different little king cake nuggets, king cake on-a-stick, little mini king cakes!” New Orleans resident, Maria-Kay Chetta told WGNO.

There were old fashioned, snicker doodle, and cream cheese king cakes!

Will Samuels, The King Cake Hub owner says he was especially excited about one.

“We have a brand new king cake called the Dragon Claw and it is a fantastic king cake it’s made by Caluda’s and it’s out of this world!”

On top of those king cakes, Bobby Guidry and her Bakery, Cannata’s created a Tiger king cake in honor of LSU playing in the National Championship game next week!

“It took us a couple of months to invent it, yes. So, unfortunately, I can’t tell you exactly what’s in it but I can tell you that it’s one of our world famous gooey butters and then we have the cinnamon but you have to try it to taste it!”

While this masterpiece took a couple of months to create. The carnival kick off was a year-round effort. but the major planning had major reward!

“It really gives the opportunity for everyone in this city to have a role in the world’s biggest party!”