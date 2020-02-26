CARNIVAL CRASH COURSE: How the Gulf Coast got its Mardi Gras

(WVLA/WGMB) — On a day when heavy drinking often causes blurry vision, the Gulf Coast’s Mardi Gras roots can seem just as unclear. But one thing is certain: the pre-Lenten holiday has taken different shapes on this side of the Atlantic.

Mardi Gras, French for “Fat Tuesday,” dates back hundreds of years in Europe. It reached the New World in March 1699. That’s when French explorers Pierre Le Moyne d’Iberville and Jean-Baptiste Le Moyne de Bienville landed 60 miles south of what is now New Orleans — in present-day Plaquemines Parish. They called the spot “Point du Mardi Gras” and had a feast.

But then came Mobile, founded in 1702. That city’s been throwing back the Carnival fun since 1703 (according to the University of Alabama), a full 15 years before New Orleans existed. This makes Mobile the first Gulf Coast city to honor Mardi Gras.

Present-day Alabama’s bragging rights, though, are complicated. Since Mobile held its Mardi Gras parades on New Year’s Eve through 1866, New Orleans became the first major Gulf city to celebrate the holiday on “Fat Tuesday” itself, in 1837.

But if you’re curious where the best Carnival krewes are, it depends who you ask. In the New Orleans area alone, roughly 50 Carnival parades run each year. Here are some other notable hotspots during the Mardi Gras season:

The Mardi Gras celebrations precede more somber days for observing Christians. Ash Wednesday marks the start of a 40-day fasting period, which ends the Thursday before Easter.