Capitol Connection: Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Capitol Connection moderator Mark Maxwell has this week’s episode.

President Trump lets Blagojevich go free.

We discuss how the disgraced former governor attempted to rewrite history and gloss over the ways he corrupted the highest office in the Land of Lincoln.

Congressman Darin LaHood joins us with the reaction after his pleas to President Trump fell on deaf ears.

Governor Pritzker rolls out his second budget address with threats to roll back the education funding formula if voters don’t approve his progressive income tax.

House Democrat Chris Welch discusses his push for college athletes to get paid.