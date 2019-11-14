Candidates for La. governor discuss final days of campaign

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) — Louisiana voters will decide who spends the next four years as their governor Saturday, and both runoff contenders remain confident in their chances.

Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and Republican challenger Eddie Rispone sat down with BRProud.com’s Harrison Golden to discuss the election’s closing days.

NBC Local 33 and Fox 44 will air profiles of both Edwards and Rispone ahead of Saturday’s vote.

The stations will focus on Rispone’s candidacy Thursday night, then on the governor’s bid Friday night.